205 Live Results: Aug. 28, 2020

The Brian Kendrick def. Tehuti Miles

Tehuti Miles invested his afternoon crowing about how he desired some severe competitors on 205 Live, particularly a veteran that might bring the very best out of him. The WWE Performance Center standout might have got more than he planned on when previous Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick made his jaw-dropping go back to the purple brand name!

Kendrick’s very first relocation upon going back into the squared circle? Drawing the ire of Tehuti by booting his fanny pack out of the ring.

With Kendrick possibly getting rid of some ring rush, Miles took the advantage with a some arm drags and haymakers and a vicious Irish whip into the turnbuckles, all while making certain to garbage talk his challenger. Miles, nevertheless, took his ridiculing too far when he bent over a downed Kendrick to continue his mockery, just to be rolled up for the 1-2-3 by The Man With a Plan.

When Kendrick requested for a handshake after the match, Miles was reluctant for a minute prior to begrudgingly accepting. Kendrick enhanced his challenger on his capacity prior to informing him, “Drop the ego, and you’ll be a star.”