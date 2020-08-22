205 Live Results: Aug. 21, 2020

Drake Maverick def. Tehuti Miles

After being damaged by Undisputed PERIOD 9 nights back on NXT, Drake Maverick was wanting to secure his rage on Tehuti Miles, and it appeared he had a lot of it from the start.

It wasn’t simple, as Maverick needed to handle continuous disrespect from Miles and an early barrage of best hands to the face.

Miles let the previous 205 Live General Manager understand that he wasn’t taking him seriously by consistently taking mid-match breaks to comb his hair, however that just appeared to stir the competitive fire within Maverick, who viciously dropkicked his opponent off of the ring apron while Tehuti was flaunting his appearances.

Miles briefly gained back the edge with a series of stinging haymakers, however Maverick all of a sudden blistered his challenger with a clothesline, bulldog and running senton in rapid-fire succession prior to following up with a top-rope elbow. With Miles in a daze from the attack, Maverick provided a picture-perfect Underdog to declare the very first purple brand name success inside WWE’s jaw-dropping ThunderDome.

Jake Atlas def. Tony Nese

Prior to entering the ring to handle Jake Atlas, Tony Nese looked right into the video camera and honestly questioned why Isaiah “Swerve” Scott would not desire The Premier Athlete viewing his back. Nevertheless, the …