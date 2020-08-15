205 Live Results: Aug. 14, 2020

Legado del Fantasma def. Ever-Rise

Chase Parker & & Matt Martel of(* )-(* )were riding high after getting a huge tag group win recently on Ever, however Rise & & 205 Live of Joaquin Wilde delRaul Mendoza brough them crashing back to Legado in a tandem bout today.Fantasma del Earth landed the very first huge blow when

Legado made a blind tag to Fantasma and captured Wilde off guard by driving him into the canvas with a ring-rattling DDT. Mendoza trying to prompt a Parker chant, With Martel & & “de-fense” continued to cause penalty on Mendoza with a nasty double-team maneuver.Wilde-Parker appeared to have a twinkle of hope when

Ever made a diving tag to Rise, who struck the ring like he was shot out of a cannon, leveling each of his enemies with a series of dropkicks, a back body drop and a clothesline out of the ring.Parker took Martel out of the formula with a low bridge, nevertheless, it unlocked for

When Mendoza to make a blind tag toParker Mendoza holding Parker in location, With Wilde clobbered his challenger with a savage kick to the head for the 1-2-3, much to the pleasure of the smirking NXT Martel.Mendoza def. Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar night significant

Ariya Daivari’s very first match given that Jake Atlas

Friday, however for much better or even worse, Ariya Daivari …March