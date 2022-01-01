2022 stock market outlook: The disconnect between GDP growth and earnings estimates for next year
Main Street Asset Management CIO Erin Gibbs joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi to discuss the 2022 growth expected for the S&P 500 and how market reactions to the Delta variant could be a model for analysts to follow for Omicron.

