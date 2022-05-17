LUYS Foundation analyzed 2022 The report on the implementation of the RA state budget in the first quarter.

Thus, in 2022 In the first quarter, the execution of the RA state budget deviated from the plan by about 95.5 billion drams.

The analysis showed that.

• Execution of the RA state budget in 2022 did not correspond to the previously planned in the first quarter. Revenues were collected more than planned, but the planned expenditures were not fully implemented. As a result, a surplus of 28.7 billion drams was formed, instead of the planned deficit of 66.8 billion drams, deviating by about 95.5 billion drams. It turns out that the government collects taxes from the economy, but does not spend, thus reducing economic activity.

• In the first quarter, the programs envisaged by the RA state budget were not fully implemented, out of 718 planned events, only 586 or 81.6% were fully or partially implemented. Programs such as irrigation system improvement, road network improvement (including within the North-South program), social investment և local development programs, etc. have been poorly implemented. The latter are aimed at increasing the potential of the Armenian economy, and their under-execution endangers not only the current, but also the future economic growth and economic development. The total deviation of expenditure performance amounted to 89.6 billion drams.

• 2022 High indicators of economic activity were registered in January, they started to slow down in February, and as a result of the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the growth rate slowed down even more. The situation is aggravated by the constantly accelerating rate of inflation, in response to which the central bank regularly raises the refinancing rate by quite large steps. In these conditions, “fiscal and monetary” policies in 2022 had a restraining effect on the economy in the first quarter. However, if the tightening of monetary policy is justified to some extent in order to curb inflation, then the underlying objectives of fiscal policy are not visible.

• No significant program has been implemented to mitigate the negative effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict (which has already been reflected in industry and exports), and no budget changes have been made. It turns out that the government is going to wait until the negative effects are fully transferred to the Armenian economy, after which it will present a certain situational action plan. However, it will definitely be too late, it will not be possible to neutralize the deteriorating economic situation.

The full analysis is available on the official website of the LUYS Foundation.