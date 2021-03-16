2022 expected to be first year the U.S. will spend more than $1 trillion online: Adobe
John Copeland, VP of Marketing and Customer Insights at Adobe, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to break down the Adobe Digital Economy Index and the outlook for e-commerce.

