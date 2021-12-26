2022 economic outlook: Important charts to watch and what they are telling us about the economy
2022 economic outlook: Important charts to watch and what they are telling us about the economy

Sam Ro, editor of TKer.co, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss some of the most relevant charts to watch in 2022 and what they are telling us about inflation, the labor market, supply chains, and stocks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR