2021 is last chance to hold Tokyo Olympic Games, agrees IOC chief | Sport

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, has warned that the Tokyo Games would have to be scrapped if the coronavirus pandemic made it unattainable for them to happen subsequent yr.

The IOC and the Tokyo Olympic organising committee introduced in March that the Games, which have been due to open this July, would have to be postponed by a yr due to the worldwide unfold of the virus.

Bach told the BBC on Thursday he agreed with Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who mentioned last month that holding the Games can be “difficult” except the pandemic was contained earlier than they’re due to start on 23 July subsequent yr.

Bach mentioned Abe had made it clear to him that, so far as Japan was involved, subsequent yr was “the last option”.

“Quite frankly, I have some understanding for this, because you can’t forever employ 3,000 or 5,000 people in an organising committee,” Bach mentioned. “You can’t every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide of all the major federations. You can’t have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

Bach added, nevertheless, that the IOC was dedicated to holding the Olympic Games within the Japanese capital subsequent yr, although the outbreak might pressure organisers to take precautions, together with quarantining athletes.

“What could this mean for the life in an Olympic village?” he mentioned. “All these completely different situations are into consideration and this is why I’m saying it’s a mammoth activity, as a result of there are such a lot of completely different choices that it’s not simple to tackle them [now].

“When we have a clear view on how the world will look on July 23, 2021, then [we will] take the appropriate decisions.”

The director common of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, conceded on the weekend that it will “not be easy” for 11,000 athletes from greater than 200 groups to compete safely in Tokyo.

“We hope Tokyo will be a place where humanity will gather with triumph against Covid,” Tedros mentioned at a information convention in Geneva on Saturday. “It is in our hands, but it is not easy. If we do our best, especially with national unity and global solidarity, I think it’s possible.”

With greater than 17,100 instances and 797 deaths, Japan has averted the massive coronavirus toll seen in different nations, however plans to host the Games in simply over a yr’s time might be pissed off by extra worrying outbreaks in different elements of the world.

The WHO warned on Thursday that the pandemic was removed from over, after 106,000 new instances have been recorded worldwide within the earlier 24 hours – essentially the most in a single day up to now.