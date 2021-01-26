2021 Investing: A roadmap to trading profitably and consistently in 2021 with JC Parets
2021 Investing: A roadmap to trading profitably and consistently in 2021 with JC Parets

The year 2021 is presenting unique challenges and opportunities for amateur and veteran traders alike. JC Parets, CMT and chief strategist at allstarcharts.com, joins Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre to break down the market moves, setups and new leadership in stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies (including bitcoin) — all while leveraging the power of Yahoo Finance Premium to help inform investment decisions and portfolio management.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR