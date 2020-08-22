2021 F1 downforce cut not a matter of safety, says Pirelli

Pirelli is required to supply the exact same tires that were utilized in 2019 for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. With downforce and hence load levels undoubtedly approaching if untreated, it was concurred throughout the lockdown previously this year to control downforce with modified flooring guidelines for next season.

However, after the issues in Silverstone the FIA has actually guaranteed a even more downforce cut for 2021, with tweaks in a couple of locations. The information will be gone over by group technical directors in an FIA technical working group conference on Friday.

Isola has actually invited the guaranteed modifications, however worries that controling downforce ought to not be considered a precaution, as Pirelli can constantly increase pressures to make up for high loads. The issue is that greater pressures produce other problems that affect the racing, as was seen at Silverstone.

“The FIA decided to do that,” said Isola of the change. “And I cannot say that I’m not in agreement. But I don’t want that the message to be that it’s for safety reasons, because we can use the pressure to compensate for the level of load.

“Obviously, if we think about that from now to the end of 2021 the capability of the groups to establish the vehicles is big.

“We can wind up at the end of 2021 with a level of load that is actually extremely high. And for that reason we are required to increase the …