2021 F-150: Ford’s new truck has hands-free driving and hybrid options

Ford has revealed the 2021 style of the F-150, and many buyers will discover the newest version of the automaker’s super popular pickup truck filled with technology. The new F-150 will have an optional hands-free driving mode, be capable of receiving over-the-air pc software updates, and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company will even start attempting to sell a hybrid version of the 2021 F-150 that will travel about 700 miles on a complete tank of gas.

The hands-free driving feature — which Ford calls “Active Drive Assist” — is the same that’s arriving at the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV next year. That will make the F-150 one of many only vehicles in the US that has hands-free driving if the feature can be acquired, along with Cadillac’s And GM’s Super Cruise-equipped cars and SUVs. Active Drive Assist will only be around on divided highways that Ford has mapped, and customers will need to buy a specific hardware package that enables the feature, that will include a driver monitoring system that works on the driver-facing infra-red camera to be sure they’re watching the road. They’ll also have to pay extra for the Active Drive Assist software.

Hands-free driving will only be around on highways that Ford has mapped

Even if buyers don’t opt for Active Drive Assist, the new F-150 will still offer the remaining features that define Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver assistance system. Some will come standard, like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection — which is great news considering the behemoth size of the F-150. Others will surely cost extra, like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, post-collision braking, trailer backup assist, and more.



Grid View













The bigger versions of the new F-150 will come with a 12-inch landscape touchscreen in the center of the dashboard (as opposed to the vertical display found in Fiat Chrysler’s competitor, the Dodge Ram), while smaller versions of the truck could have an eight-inch screen. Both will run Sync 4, the newest version of Ford’s infotainment system. It is among the only vehicles on the road to offer wireless versions of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there’s an invisible charging pad under the infotainment screen, along with USB-A and USB-C ports. All models will have a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The new F-150 could be updated within the air, too. Ford says that won’t just be for improvements to the infotainment system. Rather, the company says the updates are “bumper-to-bumper,” meaning they could “support preventative maintenance, reduce repair trips, provide improved performance and ultimately result in more vehicle up-time.”

Ford is working on an all-electric version of the F-150 due out in 2022. But in the meantime, it’s now finally going to give you a hybrid version of the truck, following in the footsteps of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

Ford’s maybe not the first to create a hybrid truck, but it’s trying to leapfrog the others

But while those other trucks were mild hybrids that used small electric motors and batteries to increase efficiency, Ford’s is a full hybrid powertrain, utilising the company’s fourth-generation version of the technology. A 35kW (47 horsepower) electric motor will pull power from the 1.5kWh battery pack, giving the truck a boost throughout acceleration and allowing it to circumvent 700 miles on a 30.6-gallon tank of gas, roughly 23 miles per gallon.

Unfortunately, Ford isn’t releasing official fuel economy figures as of this time, so it’s hard to state exactly how much more effective the hybrid version will soon be compared to its gas-only counterparts. The hybrid F-150 will soon be sold in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, with each truck marrying the electric components to a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. And the hybrid F-150 does not have a plug, and so the onboard battery will be recharged by the power created if the truck uses the electric motor to greatly help brake.

All told, the new F-150 represents what is likely Ford’s biggest year-to-year jump when it comes to the technology that powers the company’s most widely used vehicle segment. Ford says it’s not merely cramming in technology for technology’s sake, and that every of the new additions serves an authentic purpose. There are lots of more straightforward truck feature, and new utility options that should please those who spend the most time inside these vehicles, as an onboard generator and a new center-console “work surface” that will hold a laptop. The new seats even fold back 180 degrees, so owners who really love their trucks can spend some real downtime inside them, too.