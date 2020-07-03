2020’s still up in the air, but there’s already buzz about the 2024 GOP presidential field

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

If the president wins a second time period in the White House, the surge of Republicans hoping to succeed him will seemingly wait till after the 2022 midterm elections. But if Trump loses in November, longtime Republican advisor Dave Carney says “it’s easier for more people to run and it will be a free-for-all right away.”

Carney, a veteran of quite a few presidential campaigns, additionally emphasised that “there will be different grouping” of contenders relying on whether or not Trump wins or is defeated in November.

Also seemingly having an impression if the president loses this 12 months is the margin of his defeat — and the way energetic Trump would keep in the public eye and inside the GOP.

The 2024 race shall be greater than only a contest for the nomination: it is going to be additionally a battle to form the GOP going ahead.

Veteran Republican strategist Colin Reed famous that “whenever the Trump era comes to an end, whether that’s next year or five years from now, the GOP will go through a period of discussion and debate about the future direction of the party.”

Will Republican major voters crave a housecleaning, or will they search extra of the similar?

THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE: THE LATEST POLLING FROM FOX NEWS

One factor’s for positive — the jockeying has already begun.

While the names will change over the coming years, right here’s a listing (in no explicit order) of some seemingly and potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination which might be presently on the minds of GOP strategists who spoke with Fox News.

Vice President Mike Pence – The former Indiana governor and congressman has one thing that no different seemingly or potential contender can match: the title of vp.

Nikki Haley – There’s been tons of hypothesis relating to the former South Carolina governor who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – The former congressman from Kansas who served as Trump’s CIA director earlier than turning into American’s prime diplomat has been quietly reaching out to conservative leaders and donors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis – The first-term conservative and populist Florida governor is a powerful ally and supporter of the president, who’s earned Trump’s praises.

Sen. Tom Cotton – The Iraq War veteran who served a time period as a congressman from Arkansas earlier than successful election to the Senate in 2014 lately grabbed headlines and gained applause from conservatives for focusing on China over the coronavirus and for a current controversial opinion piece for The New York Times.

Sen. Rick Scott – The multimillionaire former two-term Florida governor who was elected to the Senate in 2018 went up with advertisements in Iowa throughout the caucuses earlier this 12 months that trashed the impeachment of Trump and slammed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sen. Josh Hawley – The former Missouri legal professional normal – who at age 40 is the youngest member of the Senate – is seen by some as a rising star after wowing conservative pundits along with his speeches and the laws he’s pushed throughout his tenure up to now on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Ted Cruz – The conservative firebrand from Texas – who was the runner-up to Trump in the 2016 nomination battle – is thought to be a really seemingly 2024 contender.

Sen. Marco Rubio – Florida’s senior senator – who additionally made a bid for the 2016 nomination – has publicly acknowledged that he’s doubtlessly in operating for president once more.

Gov. Larry Hogan – The two-term Republican governor of the blue state of Maryland positively didn’t rule out a 2024 White House bid when paying a go to to the first-in-the-nation presidential major state of New Hampshire final 12 months. The extra average Hogan would seemingly run in the mould of a John McCain or Mitt Romney Republican.

John Kasich – The former congressman, two-term Ohio governor, and 2016 GOP presidential candidate who’s a vocal Trump critic flirted with a 2020 major problem in opposition to the president. He advised Fox News final November {that a} 2024 run remained a “possibility.”

Donald Trump Jr. – Could the president’s oldest son be his inheritor obvious? While that continues to be to be seen, he’s a partisan warrior who’s been a tireless rock star on the marketing campaign path for his father and for down-ballot conservatives.

President Trump – Donald Jr. might have to attend. If the president loses reelection in November, there’s nothing stopping him from operating once more in 2024. President Grover Cleveland pulled off the feat in 1892 after dropping his reelection bid 4 years earlier. While Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush rapidly misplaced clout inside their events after struggling reelection defeats, it’s unlikely Trump would undergo the similar destiny, except he misplaced in an amazing landslide.

Others to maintain your eyes on: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Will Hurd of Texas, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House Republican Conference chair, and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.