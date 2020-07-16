2020’s latest boogeyman: ‘Secret Trump voters’

A majority (57%) believe there’s a constituency of “secret Trump voters.”
These people believe there are a number of so-called secret voters in their communities who support President Donald Trump but won’t tell anyone about it, as Monmouth puts it.
“The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016,” said Monmouth’s polling director, Patrick Murray. “The specter of a secret Trump vote looms large in 2020.”
The idea of “secret voters” is not entirely farfetched. In the aftermath of Trump’s 2016 win, one study suggested “that people who kept their vote a secret overwhelmingly voted for Trump.”
“It was this second motivation — concern for one’s reputation — that made people’s secret votes particularly burdensome. When people were more concerned for their reputation, they were more likely to ruminate on the secret. In short, they felt disingenuous in their interactions with others.”
The Point: “Secret Trump voters” sounds strange, but most Pennsylvanians believe they are very real.