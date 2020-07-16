2020’s latest boogeyman: ‘Secret Trump voters’

A majority (57%) believe there’s a constituency of “secret Trump voters.”

These people believe there are a number of so-called secret voters in their communities who support President Donald Trump but won’t tell anyone about it, as Monmouth puts it.

“The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016,” said Monmouth’s polling director, Patrick Murray. “The specter of a secret Trump vote looms large in 2020.”