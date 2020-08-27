2020_HP 14 14.0″ WLED-Backlit Display Laptop, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Up to 3.2GHz (Beats i5-7200U), 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, 802.11AC WiFi+ Bluetooth 4.2, Type-C, HDMI, Black, Windows 10



Price: $375.00

(as of Aug 27,2020 09:23:58 UTC – Details)



HP Laptop: Work while on the move with this 14-inch HP laptop. The 4GB of RAM and AMD Athlon processor ensure effortless multitasking, while Bluetooth functionality syncs with compatible wireless devices. This HP laptop features a 128GB SSD for rapid boots and data access times, and Windows 10 Home provides a user-friendly platform.

AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3 – 3.2GHz Dual-core Processor, AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

14″ HD (1366 x 768) SVA anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit Display

4GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 128GB Solid State Drive; No Optical drive

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo; 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 multi-format SD media card reader

Windows 10 Home in S Mode, 64-bit, English; Jet Black