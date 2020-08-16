2020 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, highlights in Round 4

With simply 18 holes to address the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim is close to protecting his 3rd profession PGA Tour triumph. The 2016 victor of this occasion holds a two-shot lead over Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman as the last round from Greensboro tees off on Sunday.

Kim flew out into the lead on Saturday thanks to a hole-in- one early on and another near ace towards completion of his round. Both he and Oppenheim fired 8-under 62s on Saturday to get traction on the remainder of the field. They’ll be matched together on Sunday afternoon as they seek to hold back a host of oppositions that consists of 12 other gamers within 6 shots of the lead.

Buckle up for a hecticSunday Things will warm up with lots of FedEx Cup Playoff points on the line in the last occasion prior to the playoffs begin next week.

Watch Round 4 of the 2020 Wyndham Championship live from 2:30 -6 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App We will be with you the whole method upgrading this story with the most recent scores, updates andhighlights Check out the live scores at the top of this story or a more in-depth leaderboard