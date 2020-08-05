2020 WNBA Season Preview

Will the Mystics have the ability to safeguard their title without MVP Elena Delle Donne? Will the Sky measure up to lofty expectations? Will Stewie lead the Storm back to the top? Regardless of what occurs, we’re simply buzz that the W is back.

The season suggestions off on Saturday, July 25 at midday ET with the Storm versus theLiberty Below is our 2020 preview to get you all set for the action. Let’s go.

EAST

1. Chicago Sky

If there’s one group everybody in the League must fear this upcoming season, it’s theSky This Chicago group is among the youngest in the League, so it’s not a surprise that they are likewise among the most athletic. Behind respected scorers in two-time Three-Point Contest champ Allie Quigley and Diamond DeShields, the Sky were 2nd in scoring last season, simply behind the champ WashingtonMystics Not just that– they were likewise 2nd in helps, in big part due to Courtney Vandersloot, the record holder for many helps in a single season. In keeping core pieces like Stefanie Dolson, Cheyenne Parker and Gabby Williams, while likewise getting Sydney Colson and Azura Stevens, Sky Town has a lot to anticipate in the 2020 project.

2. Connecticut Sun

Connecticut came simply except the champion in 2019 with among the greatest lineups in …