2020 winter holidays: How Covid-19 might affect travel

(CNN) — For the past several years, Hong Kong-based fashion designer Marie France Van Damme has spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s in Malaysia — island hopping on a boat with her husband, three sons and their girlfriends.

This year, however, with Covid-19 still a global health crisis, travel isn’t part of their plans. “Our traditional trip is off,” she says.

A sailing yacht at sea in Redang Island, Malaysia, in 2019. Shutterstock

“Given the uncertainty and unknowns due to the pandemic, traveling is an ordeal. Plus, Hong Kong has a strict quarantine policy if you leave the country, so we’ve decided that the best option for us is to stay put.”

Van Damme is far from alone when it comes to those much looked forward to end of the year vacations and trips back home.

Numerous data points indicate that come the 2020 holiday season, many would-be travelers are choosing not to trave l — at least not yet. But, there is evidence on the flip side showing that winter holiday vacations for some are still on the cards.

The ‘no travel’ trend

According to information from artificial intelligence company Zeta Global , 58% of consumers (based on a sample of 44,000 people) are not planning to travel for the holiday season — up from 49% last year and equivalent to 31 million fewer travelers.

CEO…