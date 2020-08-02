2020 WGC-St. Jude Invitational leaderboard, grades: Justin Thomas stays hot, wins third event of season,

With the season’s just significant approaching, Justin Thomas as soon as again showed why he must be the preferred to win maybe any event the plays. Thomas (-13) shot a 5-under 65 on Sunday to climb up a couple areas on the leaderboard and record the 2020 WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational by 3 strokes over Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis and Phil Mickelson (-10).

Thomas, who got his third PGA Tour triumph of the season and 2nd World Golf Championship (initially given that 2018), will now proceed to the just significant he’s ever won, next week’s PGA Championship.

Thomas shot 66 or lower in 3 of the 4 rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis,Tennessee He closed his last round with birdies on 2 of his last 4 holes, playing clutch golf after having a hard time while confronted with a comparable upward climb last month.

“It indicates a lot, particularly with how I seemed like I did it. In the past, I’ve had a hard time originating from behind. I gained from it atColonial I seem like I truly got involved the leaderboard [there],” he informed CBS Sports after the round.

Thomas was pleased to close Sunday’s round strong after going 2 over in the last 3 holes last month at the Workday Charity Open, an event he lost in a playoff. “It’s because of days like that why I felt like I was able to get it done today,” he included.

The brand-newNo 1 golf enthusiast on the planet, Thomas leapt Jon Rahm in the Official World Golf Rankings with his triumph on Sunday.

