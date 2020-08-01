[2020 Upgraded Version] Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch,KUTIME Switch Pro Controller Wireless Switch Controller Switch Remote Gamepad Joystick



【HIGH COMPATIBILITY】Our wireless switch pro controller is perfect for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite and supporting latest version updated.It works well for all Nintendo games and supports 4 people together.Ideal for family fun,parties and nice gift for game lovers on games like Zelda,Splatoon 2,Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,Super Mario Odyssey and so on.

【3 TURBO SPEED & DUAL SHOCK】Our wireless switch controller for nintendo switch supports 3 auto adjustable Turbo speeds:5 shoots/s,12 shoots/s,and 20 shoots/s;3 different level double shocks:weak,medium to strong,making you feel ultimate gaming experience.

【LIGHTWEIGHT & MOTION CONTROL】This switch pro controller is light,ergonomic,comfortable and fashionable,very comfortable to play games.And with the built-in 6-Axis Gyro to detect detail movements,our updated switch controller is capable of extremely precise speed,position,and accurate control,rapid start/stop motion.

【LONG PLAYING TIME】With 500mAh lithium battery,just charge 2-3h,Our wireless switch controller can provide you 8-10 hours game time playing continuously provide a wonderful moment and enhance the gaming experience.

【BLUETOOTH CONNECTION】This switch controller for nintendo switch is easily paired with Switch Console via Bluetooth and the connection range of this switch pro controller is about 32ft.And we provide 30 days return,1 Year and life-time technical support.