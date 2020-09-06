2020 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup Playoffs, updates in Round 3

Dustin Johnson is clinging to the lead he entered the 2020 Tour Championship holding, but Sunday’s third round is a big one if he wants to win his first FedEx Cup. Nipping at D.J.’s heels are Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, all of whom are currently hitting the ball better than Johnson. We’ve seen a load of 65s or better this week through two rounds, and if we get one from one of these four golfers at the top, we’ll likely have our favorite to win the last event of the season on Monday afternoon as this campaign winds to a close.

East Lake Golf Club will not go quietly, though, and we saw some fight back late in the day on Saturday in Round 2. There’s another handful of star golfers within five strokes of D.J.’s lead, and we all know that anything can happen on Moving Day. Hopefully the course firms up as we watch the best in the world fight for a $45 million purse over the rest of this holiday weekend.

