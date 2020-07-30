2020 Tablets 10 Inch, Dual SIM 4G/5G WiFi, IPS/HD, 3GB RAM 32GB ROM/64GB, Android 9.0, 8500mAh Tablet PC, Quad-Core, Dual 8MP Camera, Bluetooth/GPS/OTG Unlock Computer Tablets(Premium Gold)



Price: $89.99 - $79.00

(as of Jul 30,2020 13:32:07 UTC – Details)



♚♚Product Description♚♚:

Tablet PC upgrade, 10 Inches DUODUOGO tablet perfect for watching movies, browsing the web, work and study. Android 9.0 tablet has a smooth screen surface for users to enjoy, Bluetooth 4.1 and 5G WIFI

connection allows you to enjoy the Internet anytime, anywhere. 32GB RAM mass storage allows you to enjoy all applications of 1280 x 800 HD pixels, keep beautiful a moment of life. ✔Supported/Pre-installed Software✔:

Support Facebook, Youtobe, Instagram WhatsAPP, etc., including software: camera, Play Store, Email, Browser, Calculator, File Manager, FM Radio, Gallery, Google, Maps, Messaging, Music, Phone, SIM Card Toolkit, etc. 👍Product Information👍:

▶Cell Technology: 4G LTE

▶3 Card Slot: Memory card + 2 Standard Phone cards

▶Maximum Expansion Space: 128GB

▶Screen Size: 10 inch

▶Screen Resolution: 1280 * 800

▶Storage Capacity: 32GB ROM/128GB + 3GB RAM

▶Operating System: Android 9.0

▶Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS

▶Processing Frequency: 1.3GHz

▶2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

▶3G: WCDMA: B2 (1900) / B4 (1700) / B5 (850)

▶4G: FDD-LTEB2(1900)/B4(1700)/B5(850)/B7(2600)/B17(700）

▶Capacity: 8500mAh

▶Color: Black/Gold

▶Bluetooth: Yes

▶WIFI: Yes

▶Touch Screen: yes ▶♚★Package Includes★♚◀:

♕ 1 * Computer Tablet

♕ 1 * Screen Protector

♕ 1 * Leather Case

♕ 1 * Earphone

♕ 1 * USB Cable

♕ 1 * OTG Cable

♕ 1 * AC Charger

♕ 1 * User Manual

☁Warm Reminder☁：

1. Make sure your SIM card is compatible with this Android tablet before purchasing.

2. Dont change the operating system of this 4G tablet or the system will lock.

3. 10 Inch Tablet supports one month replacement and one year warranty (except for man-made damage).

4. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service, we are on standby for you 24 hours.

★【Accessories Sold Tgether】 10-Inch Tablet x1 + OTG Data Cable x1 + Data Cable x1 + 5V/2A Charger x1 + Headset x1 + Tablet Shell x 1 + Screen Protector x 1；▶If you need a wireless mouse and Bluetooth keyboard, please contact our store customer service. Thanks.◀

★【Perfect Combination with Android 9.0】 You can open multiple applications at the same time.Computer Tablet with elegant Quad-Core processor, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB R0M / 64 GB extension, everyone can have enough space to integrate video, music … You can store more photos, videos, games and music. It gives you a sense of satisfaction and immersion.

★【10-Inch Tablet Open Wonderful Journey】 Tablet10-Inch high-definition tablet offers a screen, resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, you can watch movies and videos more clearly and protect your eyesight. Therefore, eyes are no longer tired. Excellent reading of videos, books and magazines.

★【Performance Improvements】 64-bit quad-core processors ensure fast system operation without blocking. Loading multiple programs is simple. 8500 mAh battery offers exceptional durability for your equipment. This is your best travel companion.

★【100% Satisfaction】 One month free replacement tablet pc, one year warranty (except for man-made damage); please rest assured that we are on standby for you 24 hours.