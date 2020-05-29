2020 T20 World Cup in Australia at ‘very high risk’, says Kevin Roberts | Cricket News





Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts believes the 2020 T20 World Cup is in severe doubt

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts believes this 12 months’s T20 World Cup in Australia is at “very high risk” as a result of affect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The short-form World Cup is scheduled to happen between October 18 and November 15 however the ICC has deferred a choice on if it’ll run as deliberate till June 10.

“Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening,” Roberts informed reporters in a video name on Friday.

“In the occasion that does not occur, there are potential home windows in the February-March interval, October-November the next 12 months.

“There are implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for them to deal with.”

Australia have introduced their house summer season schedule, with India among the many guests

Australia are as a result of play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England this summer season however no determination has but been made on if these video games will nonetheless happen.

Australia, although, have revealed that their house summer season will start with three ODIs towards Zimbabwe in August and also will embody a go to of India throughout all codecs between October and January.

West Indies are poised to tour for 3 T20Is in October, Afghanistan will play a one-off Test at Perth in November and New Zealand will journey for 3 ODIs and a T20I in January and February.

On Afghanistan’s first-ever Test towards Australia, the aspect’s chief government Lutfullah Stanikzai informed Reuters: “There were rumours that this might not go ahead. It is a relief for us and our cricket fans that we have confirmation.

“It’s going to be a incredible alternative for our gamers’ improvement and in normal for the event of Afghanistan cricket.

“Everyone in the cricket world, especially in Test cricket, looks up to Australia. It’s going to be a historic and memorable occasion for Afghanistan.”