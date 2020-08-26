2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

The Far North Queensland city will play host to Supercars for the next 2 weekends, both rounds set to be run under the new-look SuperSprint policies.

That suggests 3 110-kilometre races, each including an obligatory stop for a minimum of 2 tires.

This weekend’s tire policies will mirror those from Darwin last weekend, with groups beginning with one set of pre-marked tires and 7 sets of brand name brand-new soft substance Dunlops.

At completion of Practice 2, nevertheless, the pre-marked tires and 2 sets of the brand-new softs need to go back to Dunlop, leaving each motorist with 20 tires to finish all competitive sessions.

The huge unidentified is the deterioration on the Townsville streets. While those 5 sets of softs were plenty in Darwin, permitting Scott McLaughlin to tidy sweep last weekend, it might be that chauffeurs will require to choose and select their chances this weekend.

That might unlock for a 3rd brand name brand-new race winner this season, with Jack Le Brocq and Anton De Pasquale having currently made money from tire policies because racing resumed in June.

There has actually been a little tweak to certifying this weekend, with a return of the Top 10 Shootout on Saturday instead of the Top 15 Shootout.

Sunday’s grids will be figured out by back-to-back 10-minute sessions.

