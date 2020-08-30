2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

In Race 1, Whincup got a tidy start from lead to lead the field into Turn 1 and was then able to sculpt a three-second lead, enough to avoid Chaz Mostert from damaging him when the Walkinshaw Andretti chauffeur pitted on Lap 16.

The Triple Eight Holden chauffeur ultimately won the race by a comfy margin of 6.885 s, while Mostert slipped behind the Tickford Holden of Cam Waters in the last laps of the race.

McLaughlin recuperated from a tough certifying session to take seventh at the flag, his charge helped by by a multi-car accident at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

Race 2 was more of the exact same for Whincup as he protected another lights-to-flag success, with Mostert ending up 2nd in his WAU Holden.

McLaughlin recuperated from another bad certifying to complete 6th and restrict the points loss to Whincup.

Supercars Townsville Supersprint: Race 1 results:

Supercars Townsville Supersprint Race 2 results: