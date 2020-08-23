2020 Supercars Darwin Supersprint race results

The combined tire guideline was dropped for the second of the 2 Darwin rounds, with just the soft substance offered for the motorists for the 3 races at Hidden Valley.

This opened the possibility of repeat winners once again, and McLaughlin maximized the brand-new guideline to finish a tidy sweep of triumphes.

In the opening race of the weekend, the DJR Penske chauffeur cleared Jamie Whincup’s Triple Eight Holden at the start and was never ever threatened from there, travelling to a comfy 2.5 s win.

Race 2 was an even easier affair as McLaughlin led essentially every lap from pole, bagging his 50th profession triumph in Supercars given that his full-time launching in 2013.

The 27-year-old topped off the round by out-dragging Shane van Gisbergen at the start to establish his 8th win of the season.

Supercars Darwin Supersprint: Race 1 results:

Supercars Darwin Supersprint: Race 2 results:

Supercars Darwin Supersprint: Race 3 results: