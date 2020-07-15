2020 Sony Playstation 4 1TB Slim Console Bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Disk Edition + VGSION HDMI Cable



Price: $445.00

(as of Jul 15,2020 04:40:08 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Inside Look: PlayStation 4 Features



Discover all of the amazing connectivity and personalization features that make PlayStation 4 the destination for the best gaming and entertainment experiences.

*Vertical stand not Included.

Power To Perform

The PlayStation 4 system was designed from the ground up to ensure that game creators can unleash their imaginations to develop the very best games and deliver new play experiences never before possible With ultra-fast customized processors and 8GB of high-performance system memory, the PS4 system is the home to games with rich, high-fidelity graphics and deeply immersive experiences that shatter expectations.

DUALSHOCK 4 Complete Control

The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller features familiar controls while incorporating new ways to interact with games and other players. Improved dual analog sticks and trigger buttons offer an even greater sense of control, while the capacitive touch pad opens up endless potential for new gameplay possibilities. Experience the evolution of play with the DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller.

Play as You Download

Increase your play time with the ability to play games while they’re downloading titles. When a player purchases a game that is enabled with this feature, the PS4 system downloads a portion of the game, so play can start, while the rest is downloaded in the background during actual gameplay.

PlayStation App

The “PlayStation App” will enable iPhone, iPad, and Android based smartphones and tablets to become second screens for the PS4 system. Once installed on these devices, players can view in game items, purchase PS4 games and download them directly to the console at home, or remotely watch the gameplay of other gamers playing on their devices.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year



Feel the full power of Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions

A novice no longer, this is one of the most masterful Spider-Man games you’ve ever played

The Big Apple comes to life as most expansive and interactive world

Swing through vibrant neighborhoods, and catch breathtaking views of Manhattan landmarks

Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action

Enjoy the city that never sleeps

Get access to three-story chapters that include a complete and expansive new storyline

Product Description



PlayStation 4 Console

PlayStation 4 console Features powerful graphics and speed | deeply integrated social capabilities | connected gaming|intelligent personalization|innovative second-screen features and more.

1TB of Storage

The substantial hard drive lets you store several blockbuster games | plenty of apps | indie titles|recorded game footage and more.

Blu-ray Technology

Watch Blu-ray and DVD video content. Blu-ray game discs have several times the capacity of DVD-based discs, so massive games fit on a single disc.

Introducing PlayStation VR

Redefine your gaming expectations and immerse yourself in moments so intense your intuition takes over.

Incredible Games

The exclusive games take you on incredible journeys, ranging from critically acclaimed indies to award-winning AAA hits.

Endless Entertainment

Something new and amazing is always within your reach. Find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button via various PlayStation entertainment options such as PlayStation Vue.

DualShock4 Wireless Controller

The evolved analog sticks and trigger buttons provide unparalleled accuracy with every move while innovative technologies offer exciting ways to experience your games and share your greatest moments.

Mono Headset

The mono headset delivers amazing audio depth and clarity, elevating your gaming experience with customizable game modes created by developers exclusively for PlayStation. Additional Internet subscriptions and/or requirements may apply for some features. Some games are not transferrable and have no resale value; restrictions on game usage apply.

This 2020 jet black Sony PlayStation 4 Bundle is smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient than the original PS4. Despite its smaller design, it still provides the same performance found on earlier PS4 models — and it does so more quietly. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming and content, which takes advantage of increased color depth and contrast on compatible displays.

This bundle comes with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition(disk) DualShock 4 wireless controller, VGSION HDMI Cable

Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.

Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button.

VGSION High Quality HDMI Cable