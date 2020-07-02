2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic: What to know about the event

The Rocket Mortgage Classic doesn’t have a rich history like a number of the tournaments golfers have played early in the day this season. The event first took place in 2019. It replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule.

Last year’s event was an integral part of the Open Qualifying Series. Two non-exempt players were granted entry into The Open Championship.

The tournament was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some things to know before the golfers tee-off.

WHERE: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.

WHEN: July 2-5

PURSE: $7.5 million

TV: CBS, GOLF Channel

PAST WINNERS

2019: NATHAN LASHLEY

Nathan Lashley is the only past winner for now, and the golfer who has won the most times at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Last year, Lashley was the last player to enter into the field and finished up defeating Doc Redman by six strokes to the event. It was his first PGA Tour victory and the first alternate to win a PGA Tour event since Vaughn Taylor won the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He finished with a 25-under par.