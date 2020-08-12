2020 Premium Newest HP 15 Business Laptop Computer I 15.6 inch HD Anti-Glare Display I 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1(>I5-7200U) I 4GB DDR4 128GB SSD I BT 4.2 USB-C Win 10 + Delca 16GB Micro SD Card



This listing by Apricot Power PC sells computers with upgraded configurations.If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modification are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Stay productive, entertained and connected anywhere you go with the HP Laptop. Weighing less than four pounds right out of the box, this notebook contains a 15.6-inch diagonal, micro-edge, high-definition display (with an 82% screen-to-body ratio), a 10th generation Intel Core processor, a powerhouse of a machine all in a thin and light design that can fit right into your backpack.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

PC Type:

Traditional Business Laptop Computer PC

PC Series:

HP 15

Display:

15.6 inch HD ( 1366 x 768 ) BrightView micro-edge 220nits 45% NTSC WLED Display

Processor:

10th Generation Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1(>I5-7200U), 1.2GHz up to 3.4GHz, 4 MB Cache, 4 Threads

Memory:

4GB DDR4

Storage:

128GB SSD

Graphics:

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Communications:

802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Camera:

HD Webcam

Operating system:

Windows 10

Ports & Slots:

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate), 2 x USB 3.1(Data Transfer Only), 1 x AC smart pin, 1 x HDMI, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery Life:

3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion, up to 10 hours

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 14.1″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″

Approximate Weight: 3.75lbs

Accessory:

DELCA 16GB Microso SD included

【Upgraded Powerful Storage】: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory, 128GB Solid State Drive. Box will be openned for memory or storage upgrade. Upgraded parts will be covered a 2-year warranty by Apricot Power PC and original components will be covered a 1-year warranty by manufacturer

【HP i3-1005G1 Laptop】 : The Newest 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processors, Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1 ( > i7-7200U ), 1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache, 4 Treads

【hp 15.6 inch laptop】 : 15.6-inch diagonal HD ( 1366 x 768 ) SVA BrightView micro-edge, 220 nits, 45% NTSC Widescreen LED Display; Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

【External Ports and Slots】: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate), 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only), 1 x AC smart pin, 1 x HDMI, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack

【Operating System】 : Windows 10 in S mode is designed for security and performance. If you want to switch out of S mode, please follow the link: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4456067/windows-10-switch-out-of-s-mode. Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo, HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone, Dual speakers, up to 10 hours battery life, Accessory Including a Delca 16GB Micro SD Card