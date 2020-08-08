2020 PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia among stars to miss cut at TPC Harding Park

USATSI



The distinction in between playing into the weekend at a significant champion and seeing from house can be chosen by an unexpected flick of the putter, as Rickie Fowler found out in distressing direct styleFriday Fowler missed out on the cut at the 2020 PGA Championship by a single stroke on Friday and he has just himself to blame after a gaffe on No. 6 that led to him simply losing out on a weekend tee time, snapping an individual streak of 14 successive cuts made at majors.

He’s among the greatest stars to not be playing into the weekend at TPC Harding Park for the very first and just significant champion of the 2019-20 season, however he is definitely not alone. In reality, he is among 12 golf players inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings– among them Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman and Matt Kuchar– to have actually missed out on the cut line at 1-over 141.

The slicing block was similarly unkind to a variety of previous PGA Championship winners. While Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson will take pleasure in a couple of more rounds under the warm skies of California, previous champs Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Davis Love III, Shaun Michael and Rich Beem likewise missed out on thecut Of the previous champs, Kaymer’s is possibly most stunning …