2020 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

Jon Rahm Heads Into PGA Championship Looking To Regain WorldNo 1

Justin Thomas made history at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational over the weekend, declaring his 13 th PGA Tour title in persuading style. Thomas routed leader Brendon Todd by 4 strokes getting in Sunday’s action, however fired a final-round 65 to end up on top of the leaderboard. Thomas ended up being the third-youngest golf enthusiast in the past 60 years to get to 13 wins, tracking just Tiger Woods and JackNicklaus Now, he will attempt to win his 2nd significant at the 2020 PGAChampionship In order to do so, he’ll require to outlive an extremely embellished 2020 PGA Championship field.

The 2020 PGA Championship tees off from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco onThursday The newest 2020 PGA Championship odds from William Hill list Thomas as one of the 10 -1 co-favorites together with two-time protecting champ BrooksKoepka Past champs like Woods (22 -1) and Rory McIlroy (14 -1) are likewise amongst the 2020 PGA Championship competitors on the golf odds board today. Before securing your 2020 PGA Championship chooses or getting in any PGA DFS competitions on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, make certain to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s forecast model, constructed by DFS pro Mike McClure, has actually been on fire considering that the return of the PGA Tour in …