2020 PGA Championship live stream, watch online, TV schedule, coverage, channel, golf tee times in Round 1

Watch Now:

PGA Championship Preview: Surprise Player To Miss Cut

(2:35)

The Wanamaker Trophy is on the line for the 102nd time this week as the 2020 PGA Championship gets underway Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Though there will not be a crowd in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic, 95 of the top 100 golfers in the world will take the course in perfect golf weather looking to pick up a major championship before the COVID-19-shortened season closes out.

Along with the best active golfers, there will be 20 PGA of America amateurs will be attempting to make some waves this week. Whether they will be able to stand up to the likes of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods … well, that remains to be seen. Check out when your favorite golfers will begin Round 1 action with our full slate of PGA Championship tee times.

The lone major to be contested as part of the 2019-20 season allows the grandeur of the PGA Championship to stand out even more than it already does in a regular year. With so many storylines to consider — Koepka’s potential three peat and…