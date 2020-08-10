2020 PGA Championship leaderboard, winner: Collin Morikawa, 23, stuns golf’s stars with historic victory

Besting a stacked leaderboard and a few of the most significant names in the sport, 23- year-old Collin Morikawa managed a stunner on Sunday, shooting a 6-under 64 in the last round at TPC Harding Park to win the 2020 PGAChampionship Morikawa ended up 13 under for the competition, 2 shots clear of the field, to record the very first significant of his profession in simply his 2nd chance.

With the victory, Morikawa signed up with the similarity Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as Wanamaker Trophy holders at the age of23 He’s the third-youngest gamer to win the PGA Championship in the stroke play period and likewise the ninth golf player to win the occasion in his launching. Morikawa achieved the accomplishment simply a couple of hundred miles far from his native Los Angeles in San Francisco.

Dustin Johnson opened Round 4 with a one-stroke lead on the field, and while he pushed throughout the day, he was never ever not able to develop considerably on his early lead. Paul Casey ended up second at 11 under, while Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day were amongst those at 10 under and 3 back of Morikawa.

CBS Sports will upgrade this breaking story soon.

Watch Round 4 of the 2020 PGA Championship live from 3-9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App We will be with you the whole method upgrading this story with the current ratings, updates and highlights. Check out the live ratings at the top of this story or a more comprehensive leaderboard along with Sunday tee times.

…