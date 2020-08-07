2020 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park gets underway with Bryson DeChambeau and his brand-new drive shaft attempting to diminish co-leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd (both 5 under after the preliminary). If Friday is anything like Thursday, we’re in for a quite terrific program in San Francisco.

Following DeChambeau’s early morning fireworks (you understand something crazy will occur), Tiger Woods (-2) will attempt and piece together something much more excellent as we head into the weekend. The issue for Woods– and everybody else in the field– is that Brooks Koepka (-4) does not lose to numerous folks at significant champions, specifically over the last 3 years. He’s been searching for at simply 4 overall gamers after his last 8 rounds at the PGA Championship, and he’s led after 6 of those rounds. Koepka was tremendous on Thursday, and if he drives it much better on Friday, he might go even lower.

Other gamers even more down the leaderboard– Rory McIlroy (E), Justin Thomas (+1) and Jordan Spieth (+3) most especially– will attempt and make go to place themselves for a weekend charge. TPC Harding Park is anticipated to play a bit harder than it did on Thursday, which is a terrific thing for significant championship golf and will be a blast to see once again throughout the day.

CBS Sports will be with you the whole method upgrading this story with the most recent scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more in-depth leaderboard, Round 2 tee…