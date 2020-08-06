2020 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score today in Round 1

For the first time in over 12 months, it’s time for a major championship. (Those words felt great to write.) PGA Championship week begins at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Thursday, and the storylines for Round 1 of the 102nd edition of this event are abundant as the season’s only major takes place without any spectators at a historic public venue.

Brooks Koepka tees off on Thursday trying to become the first back-to-back-to-back winner of this event in nearly 100 years. Tiger Woods will try to take one more step up Mount Nicklaus. Jordan Spieth has a chance to win the career grand slam. Rory McIlroy could become just the 20th golfer in history to reach five major championship wins. The narratives go on and on, and they will all week as this major heats up.

The first round, while pertinent, isn’t a death knell like it can be at some other majors. Justin Thomas trailed by six in 2017 before going on to win. Koepka trailed by five in 2018 before going on to win. This event keeps more players involved for a longer period of time. So you can kick back, relax and enjoy some West Coast golf as the best in the world go after the first major of the year.

