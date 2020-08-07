2020 PGA Championship leaderboard breakdown: Jason Day, Brendon Todd hold slim lead on stacked field

The preliminary of golf’s just significant championship of the 2019-20 season finished up Thursday night at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, leaving us with a varied leaderboard and a load of action to dissect at the 2020 PGAChampionship Bryson DeChambeau broke his driver and consequently travelled into contention by squashing the field in driving range, Tiger Woods worked his method to within a couple of strokes of the lead, and 3 of the world’s top-five ranked golf enthusiasts– consisting of worldNo 1 Justin Thomas– ended up the very first 18 holes of the competition above par.

Through one round, it’s Jason Day and Brendon Todd who stand together as co-leaders at 5 under with Day shooting a bogey-free 65 and Todd arriving with a bogey-free last 9. Behind the 2 are a variety of other competitors at 4 under, amongst them back-to-back PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Martin Kaymer and BrendanSteele

.

CBS Sports has actually broken down the PGA Championship leaderboard with all the significant action from Round 1 listed below, beginning with Day and Todd.

T1. Jason Day (-5 ): In masterfully steering the course Thursday, Day made his bogey-free 65 look uncomplicated. He drove it well off the tee, commanded his irons with self-confidence and discovered some success on the greens, too. Said Day after the round: “Yeah, pretty sound the whole way around.” It was his very first bogey-free round at a significant championship given that the 3rd round of the 2017 Open Championship …