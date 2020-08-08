2020 PGA Championship leaderboard breakdown: Coverage, scores, highlights from Round 2 at TPC Harding Park

The 2nd round of the 2020 PGA Championship on Friday was a rollercoaster that left us with a significant shakeup at the top of theleaderboard Haotong Li took control of theNo 1 area in the standings with a wonderful 5-under 65, while Tommy Fleetwood leapt 46 areas on the leaderboard to T2 after publishing a week-best 6-under 64.

Tied with Fleetwood in 2nd is Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Justin Rose, Jason Day and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, all of whom sit at 6 under and 2 strokes off Li’s lead. But there are a lot of prominent golf enthusiasts quickly within striking range of Li getting in Moving Day on Saturday.

Let’s have a look at the leaderboard breakdown through 36 holes at TPC Harding Park.

1. Haotong Li (-8 ): With a bogey-free round of 65 on Friday, Li increased 11 areas in the standings and took control of as the leader getting in the weekend. His hot streak through 2 rounds is as stunning as it is unforeseeable, after he ended up T75 recently at theSt Jude Invitational and missed out on the cut at the MemorialTournament And he’s perhaps more stunned than you. “Yeah, I didn’t even think I could play like this this week, especially, like you said, got no confidence,” he stated post-roundFriday Perhaps that’s why he invested at least four hours practicing after his round.

T2. Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, Justin Rose, Jason Day and MIke Lorenzo-Vera (-6 ): There was a minute Friday when a fitness instructor plopped Koepka flat on his back in the middle of the rough and …