2020 PGA Championship leaderboard breakdown: Coverage, scores, highlights as Dustin Johnson leads after 54

A star-studded Moving Day at the 2020 PGA Championship saw almost a handful of gamers connected for the lead at one point. By completion of the day, there were 11 golf players within 3 strokes of the lead heading into Sunday’s last round at TPC HardingPark

The initially significant championship of 2020 has actually almost ensured a must-see surface with Dustin Johnson holding the 54- hole lead at 9 under while Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau are amongst those still in striking range. Of course, developed names aren’t the only ones in the mix as Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ and Collin Morikawa are amongst those who would enjoy to start their budding professions with a significant win on Sunday afternoon in SanFrancisco

Saturday’s round was a homage to the obstacle that TPC Harding Park offers. D.J., Scheffler and Morikawa skyrocketed to the top of the leaderboard by publishing 65 s, however the late-afternoon groups were left grinding through foggy, windy conditions that made scoring tough. Of the last 4 pairings on the course just 2 gamers, Champ and Koepka, scored under par onSaturday

Keep on checking out for a breakdown of the top of the leaderboard with leading names to see heading into Sunday.

1. Dustin Johnson (-9 ): A scoring maker today, D.J. has 17 birdies through 3 rounds. While his 65 on Saturday connected for round of the day– and his 8 birdies were the very best in any significant round throughout his profession– it might have been …