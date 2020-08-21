2020 Northern Trust leaderboard, takeaways: Tiger Woods avoids joining star names to miss cut after Round 2

The second round of The Northern Trust on Friday was one of the wildest first two days of an event that the PGA Tour has seen in a long time. Scottie Scheffler shot 59. Dustin Johnson parred his last seven holes to shoot 60 (!). And several massive names barely sneaked inside the cut line to play the weekend at TPC Boston.

We’ll take a look at all of that and more as we look back on the final second round of the season for a big group from this field. Let’s start at the top with the leaders.

1. Dustin Johnson (-15) — There are so many preposterous numbers from Johnson’s second-round 60, I’m not sure which stands out most. But we’ll go with this: Johnson gained eight strokes on the front nine of the course. Nobody else other than Scheffler gained more than 6 strokes on the entire day.

T2. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Davis (-13) — Sometimes 59 doesn’t stand up as the round of the year when you look closer at the strokes-gained numbers. In this case, it probably will. Scheffler gained 10.5 strokes on one of the best fields of the year with everybody locked in and no pretenders among the 125 competitors. When you get in the double-digits, you’re in truly rarefied air, which is what it felt like watching Scheffler’s 59 go down in Round 2.

T4. Danny Lee, Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen (-12) — English has to be wondering what he has to do after shooting a 64 with two bogeys on Thursday and a clean-card 66 on Friday and yet still trailing D.J. by three…