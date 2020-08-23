2020 Northern Trust leaderboard, takeaways: Dustin Johnson still on top after a 64, but will he hold on?

Dustin Johnson shot 60 on Friday, but he most likely ended the competitors at the 2020 Northern Trust by backing it up with 64 on Saturday to get to 22 under for the week. D.J. takes a five-stroke lead into Sunday as he attempts to liquidate his 22nd profession PGA Tour triumph simply 6 weeks after shooting successive rounds of 80-80-78.

If none of this makes good sense, that’s OKAY, it’s not expected to.

Johnson has actually been stunning at TPC Boston all week, even when you step outside the 60. He’s acquiring over 4 strokes per round from tee to green (an elite number) when just one other golf enthusiast (Scheffler) is even touching 3. Incredibly, Johnson has actually made simply one bogey in his last 38 holes and just 3 on the whole week entering intoSunday He looks definitely automated today.

Of course, we understand with D.J. that this is in some cases where it can go a little sideways. Though his record as a 54-hole leader at PGA Tour occasions has actually been strong, he simply lost from that position 2 weeks earlier at the PGA Championship (and is 0-for-4 in majors when leading after 3 rounds). He’s likewise the last golf enthusiast tolose a five-stroke 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour

Not all 54-hole leads are produced equivalent, however, and Johnson is up 5 on a group that– while all of them are strong golf players– will not have him losing much sleep on Saturday night. So, he ought to roll to yet another win in the last round at TPC Boston; in doing so, he would connect Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods for the most …