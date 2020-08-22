2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 3

Moving Day at the 2020 Northern Trust ought to be a terrific one. After what decreased on Friday– a 59 followed by a 60 (that ought to have been a 59 or lower)– practically whatever is in dip into TPC Boston as the very first FedEx Cup Playoffs occasion warms up.

Dustin Johnson (-15) and Scottie Scheffler (-13) are in the day’s last pairing after playing in the last pairing on Sunday of the PGA Championship also, and they’re trying to find a much better result than the one they saw at TPCHarding Park Both have actually been amazing today, though I do not anticipate them to match their 119 integrated score once againin Round 3 They’ll have lots of chasers, too, with Louis Oosthuizen, Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff and Daniel Berger hiding and Justin Thomas trying to find something monstrous from even further back. And we get Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as an early-morning appetiser. Add everything up, and Saturday in Boston ought to be another excellent program as the playoffs progress and completion of the season techniques.

Watch Round 3 of The Northern Trust from 3 -6 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming reside on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App We will be with you the whole method upgrading this story with the most recent scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more comprehensive leaderboard and our total viewer’s guide.