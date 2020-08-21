2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 2

An not likely quartet of golf enthusiasts leads the 2020 Northern Trust getting in Round 2, however that’s not most likely to last through the 2nd 18 holes Friday as numerous heavyweights are nipping at the heels of Harris English, Russell Henley, Cameron Davis and Kevin Streelman at TPCBoston Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and Tommy Fleetwood are amongst those within 5 shot of the lead and wanting to publish a monstrous 2nd round at a course where it appears like you’re going to need to go low to endure.

Some (like Fowler and Fleetwood) will be playing to survive in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, while others (like Thomas and McIlroy) will be betting placing entering into theTour Championship Everybody will be playing an interesting, enjoyable course in Boston with a lot at stake (in both cash and awards). On Thursday, we saw a bit of whatever, which is what you ‘d get out of Round 1 of a FedEx Cup Playoffs occasion in a year as unusual as2020 We ought to get much of the very same (and ideally much more) on Friday with the majority of the big names teeing off in the afternoon ahead of what must be an extremely engaging weekend.

CBS Sports will be with you the whole method upgrading this story with the most recent scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more in-depth leaderboard and our totalviewer’s guide

