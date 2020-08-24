2020 Northern Trust leaderboard, grades: Dustin Johnson dominates with largest winning margin since 2006

It is fitting in a week when a fresh PGA Tour computer game was launched that Dustin Johnson played The Northern Trust like he was holding a controller instead of a golf club at TPCBoston Every number is more outrageous than the one prior to it when you take a look at Johnson’s success, however the just one that genuinely matters is that he shot a 30-under 254 over the very first 4 rounds of this season’s playoffs and beat Harris English by 11 (!) strokes.

Johnson’s rating was simply one off the all-time PGA Tour scoring record of 253 set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open, and his margin of success was the largest in a PGA Tour occasion since 2006.

Those are not typos. D.J. beat the runner up at this occasion by 11 strokes. He beat the third-place finisher by 12. He beat those in 8th location by 15. He beat bad Patrick Rodgers, who made the weekend however completed last, by 37 strokes. And all of it might belie simply how dominant he was all week.

Johnson popped early on Thursday as he headed out in 30 prior to closing with a 37 on his back 9 to what I expect you may call a frustrating 67. Then he shot the most uninspired 60 in the history of expert golf when he made par at the last 7 holes and stopped working to get into the 50s. The weekend was more of the very same. A 64 on Saturday generally sealed the offer. Then he headed out in 30 on the front 9 on Sunday simply for excellent procedure prior to shutting it down with a 33 over the last 18 holes.

Here is a list of things D.J. …