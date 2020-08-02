2020 NHL Playoffs live updates: Penguins vs. Canadiens in qualifying round Game 1; highlights, score, analysis

The NHL is lastly back following a four-month hiatus since of the coronavirus pandemic. The sport’s reboot solves into the thick of things, instantly delving into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an extraordinary 24 groups injected to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup.

An extraordinary variety of groups needs an extraordinary postseason format to support it. The very first part of the playoffs includes a qualifying round where groups beyond the top-four of each conference will take on versus one another in a five-game series for among 8 staying areas in the next round– those staying leading 4 have actually currently gotten approved for the nextround You can check out the full schedule for the qualifying round here.

Below you’ll discover updates, highlights and ratings from every postseason game that has actually taken place in this qualifying round up until now. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff protection and analysis, and have a look at CBS Sports HQ for everyday highlights and breakdowns.

Final Scores