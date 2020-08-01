2020 NHL Playoffs live updates: Panthers-Islanders qualifying round Game 1 highlights, score, analysis

The NHL is lastly back following a four-month hiatus due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic. The sport’s reboot solves into the thick of things, right away delving into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an unmatched 24 groups injected to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup.

An unmatched variety of groups needs an unmatched postseason format to accompany it. The very first part of the playoffs includes a qualifying round where groups beyond the top-four of each conference will take on versus one another in a five-game series for among 8 staying areas in the next round– those staying leading 4 have actually currently received the nextround You can check out the full schedule for the qualifying round here.

Happening now on NBCSN, the Florida Panthers handle the New York Islanders in the Eastern ConferenceQualifiers In the 2 earlier video games, the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks each took 1 -0 leads in their best-of-five series

Below you’ll discover updates, highlights and ratings from every postseason game that has actually taken place in this qualifying round up until now. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff protection and analysis, and have a look at CBS Sports HQ for day-to-day highlights and breakdowns.

