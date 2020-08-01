2020 NHL Playoffs live updates: Oilers-Blackhawks Game 1 qualifying round highlights, scores

The NHL is lastly back following a four-month hiatus since of the coronavirus pandemic. The sport’s reboot solves into the thick of things, right away delving into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an extraordinary 24 groups injected to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup.

An unmatched variety of groups needs an extraordinary postseason format to support it. The very first part of the playoffs includes a qualifying round where groups beyond the top-four of each conference will take on versus one another in a five-game series for among 8 staying areas in the next round– those staying leading 4 have actually currently gotten approved for the nextround You can check out the full schedule for the qualifying round here.

Happening now is a Western Conference match in between the Edmonton Oilers, who boasted the fifth-best record in the conference prior to the coronavirus closed down, and the Chicago Blackhawks, who boasted the 12 th-best record. You can capture Game 1 of their series on NBC.

Below you’ll discover updates, highlights and scores from every postseason game that has actually occurred in this qualifying round up until now. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff protection and analysis, and take a look at CBS Sports HQ for day-to-day highlights and breakdowns.

Final Scores

Carolina Hurricanes (1 -0) def. New York Rangers (0-1), 3-2