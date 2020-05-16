2020 NFL schedule: Top 5 Thursday night games to watch

The Thursday night schedule, which is able to broadcast on FOX and NBC, begins with the defending Super Bowl champions as they tackle the Houston Texans at residence.

Here are 5 of one of the best games on Thursday nights.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

5) WEEK 9: PACKERS VS. 49ERS

The Green Bay Packers are on the highway for this one as they gear up for what is going to certainly be a heated matchup in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Fans can count on to see a vengeful Aaron Rodgers after the Packers seemingly handed over the NFC title sport final season.

4) WEEK 6: CHIEFS VS. BILLS

The defending Super Bowl champions ought to enter Week 6 cautiously as they tackle the playoff-hungry Buffalo Bills at residence. With Tom Brady lengthy gone from the AFC East, Josh Allen will little question try to out play Patrick Mahomes and he’ll have the assistance of an explosive offense, which now contains Stefon Diggs.

3) WEEK 12: RAVENS VS. STEELERS

It’s the battle of the quarterbacks. The Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thanksgiving rivalry sport and followers can count on a present as veteran Ben Rothlisberger takes on third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers are certain to be fueled by the bitter reminiscences of Thanksgiving 2013 when the Ravens beat the Steelers 22-20.

2) WEEK 2: BENGALS VS. BROWNS

Ohio followers aren’t the one ones ready to see the Cincinnati Bengals tackle Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Bengals could have the sting after choosing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first total in final month’s draft, however Browns’ followers are nonetheless holding out hope that that is Baker Mayfield’s 12 months.

1) WEEK 5: BUCS VS. BEARS

It shall be Tom Brady’s first Thursday Night Football sport with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they tackle the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Bears are going to have to decide quickly about who their beginning quarterback shall be if they need to stand an opportunity in opposition to Brady in any surroundings. Super Bowl champion Nick Foles appears probably the favourite over fourth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky.