2020 NFL roster cuts tracker: See every cut from all 32 teams after initial rosters trimmed to 53 players

In a year where absolutely nothing about the preseason was regular, something did remain the exact same which’s cut day. The NFL’s yearly roster purge constantly takes place on the Saturday prior to the very first week of the season and this year, and this season was no exception. Each of the NFL’s 32 teams had up until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to get their roster down to 53 players, which suggests almost 1,000 players will have been launched prior to the weekend is over. The excellent news for anybody losing a task is that practice teams are broadening to 16 players this year, which suggests as lots of as 512 of the people who were cut might be scooped back up prior to the start of the season.

The Jaguars in fact got the ball rolling quite early this year with cuts when they surprisingly decided to release Leonard Fournette previously today (Fournette has in fact currently discovered a brand-new group in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Washington followed the pattern of dumping veteran running backs by cutting Adrian Peterson onFriday The Cowboys likewise made a surprising cut this week when they launched Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

There have actually likewise been some significant cuts in the AFCEast In New England, the Patriots cut both of their kickers (they do not presently have a kicker on their roster) while the Bills likewise chose to make a modification at kicker (They cut veteran Stephen Hauschka, who lost his job to novice Tyler Bass). In Miami, the Dolphins dumped former first-round pick Josh …