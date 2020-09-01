2020 Newest Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ FHD Business Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U(Beat i7-8550U), AMD Radeon Vega 8, HDMI Bluetooth, Windows 10 w/Ghost Manta Accessories (16GB RAM | 1TB SSD)



Price: $889.99

(as of Sep 01,2020 01:04:34 UTC – Details)





【AMD Ryzen 5 3500U】AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (4-Core, Base 2.1 GHz Up to 3.7 GHz, 4 MB Cache). It can respond to your basic demands to the intensive ones and handles your tasks for each day.

【14″ FHD】14 inches Full HD 1920 x 1080 Display. Gives you the space and clarity you need to get your work done. Connect with ease using Bluetooth 4.1, up to 2×2 Wi-Fi 5, three USB ports, and HDMI.

【Upgraded 16GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory to enhance the performance and multitasking】Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs at the same time.

【Upgraded storage】Upgraded storage to 1TB SSD. It gives you enormous space to save all of your files. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage. Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY.

【Ghost Manta Bundle】Ghost Manta Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad. Windows 10 delivers faster start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and new ways to get stuff done across multiple devices.