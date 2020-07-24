2020 Newest HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Convertible 14″ HD Touch-Screen Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1(Up to 3.4GHz, Beat i5-7200U), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Webcam, Wifi, HDMI, Win10, w/GM Accessories



【10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1】Experience power and responsive performance to boost your productivity. Enjoy immersive entertainment and game, stream and create content with accelerated performance.

【Upgraded to 16GB system memory for advanced multitasking】Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

【Upgraded Storage to 512GB SSD】While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

You may switch to regular windows 10: Press “Start button” bottom left of the screen; Select “Settings” icon above “power” icon;Select Update & Security and Activation, then Go to Store; Select “Get” option under “Switch out of S mode”; Hit Install. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)