2020 Newest HP Envy x360 Convertible 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen Laptop, 10th gen Intel Quad-Core i5-10210, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Webcam, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home, Silver

Price: $689.00
(as of Aug 31,2020 12:46:06 UTC – Details)
Tech specs
Screen size 15.6 in Full HD LED touchscreen (1920 x 1080)
Processor Intel Core i5-10210 1.60 GHz up to 4.20 GHz
Memory 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz
Hard drive size 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Operating system Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
PC type 2-in-1 PC
Optical drive None
Media drive Multi-format SD media card reader
Audio Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers
Video Intel UHD Graphics
Ports
Latest 10th Generation Intel Quad-Core i5-10210 1.60 GHz up to 4.20 GHz
15.6 in Full HD LED touchscreen (1920 x 1080); 360° flip-and-fold design
8GB DDR4 2666 MHz; 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Windows 10 Home in S mode. No Optical Drive.
HP Wide Vision HD camera; Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201; Bluetooth 5.0 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 HDMI 2.0 1 headphone/microphone combo jack